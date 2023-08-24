Laura Woods tells Tottenham player she’s so ‘jealous’ he didn’t join Arsenal

Arsenal fan and TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods has told James Maddison she’s jealous that he joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Englishman suffered relegation at Leicester City at the end of last season, and it quickly became clear he was going to leave. Tottenham emerged as serious contenders and won the race for his signature.

Woods says she would’ve loved him at Arsenal.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Laura Woods says she’s jealous James Maddison joined Tottenham instead of Arsenal

Tottenham star James Maddison has been linked with a move to every top club in the Premier League at one point or another over the last few years, and that includes Arsenal.

The Gunners were even rumoured to be interested in the England midfielder back in June this year.

Spurs, however, made Maddison one of their key targets in this window, and right after Ange Postecoglou came in, he convinced the midfielder to make the move.

Laura Woods, who is a huge Arsenal fan, loves Maddison and hoped he would join the Gunners. She told the Englishman in an interview that she’s jealous he went and joined Tottenham instead.

Here’s how their conversation went on TNT Sports:

Woods: “Why Spurs?! Why did you decide to go Spurs?”

Maddison: “That didn’t take long, did it? Arsenal fan Laura in case we didn’t know.

Woods: “Congratulations first of all. I’m only jealous, I wanted you to come to us (Arsenal). It (Spurs) was a real secondary, wasn’t it? Honestly though, congratulations.

Maddison: “Thank you! You didn’t mean that, did you?!”

TBR View:

It would’ve been interesting to see who Maddison would’ve picked if Arsenal were really interested in him this summer.

The Gunners already have Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe capable of playing in that number 10 position, and they went and signed Kai Havertz as well to further bolster that area of the squad.

Maddison, thus, was never really an option, which was good news for Tottenham as they had a fairly straightforward road to securing his signature.

The 26-year-old has had a great start to life at Spurs, and if he carries on, he could play a big part in helping them get back into the top four this season.