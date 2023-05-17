Report: Tottenham could completely change their mind about hiring manager, he's a 'tactical genius'











There have been more twists and turns in the Tottenham managerial search than there are on the Spaghetti Junction.

Spurs have reportedly spoken to or approached up to half a dozen managers by now according to who you believe, and according to The Telegraph, there could now be another twist in this crazy story.

On Friday, all we heard was that Julian Nagelsmann was out of the running to become the new Spurs manager, but as Al Pacino once said in The Godfather ‘Just as I thought I was out, they pull me back in.’

Indeed, somehow, Nagelsmann could now end up back in the running to become the new Spurs boss just days after Tottenham decided that they don’t want him.

However, it won’t be too simple for Nagelsmann to end up back on Tottenham’s radar, this is very much dependant on who Tottenham’s new Sporting Director will be.

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, Nagelsmann will only come back into Spurs’ thinking if they bring in a German Sporting Director who tells Daniel Levy that the so-called ‘tactical genius’ is the man for them.

With Tim Steidten strongly linked with a move to Spurs, this could be a real possibility in north London, but, there is another hurdle now to clear.

Indeed, this report also states that while Spurs could feasibly end up going in for Nagelsmann again, the former Bayern Munich boss may not be too keen to re-open talks after what appeared to be quite a public snubbing on Friday.

As ever, it’s almost impossible to predict what Tottenham will do next, and it wouldn’t surprise us at all if the story surrounding Nagelsmann and Tottenham still has quite a way to run.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

