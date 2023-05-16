Daniel Levy was keen to find out if 51-year-old manager wanted the Tottenham job, he 'put the feelers out'











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy reportedly ‘put out feelers’ about Mauricio Pochettino returning to the club this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, who claim that Levy decided against contacting Pochettino over the current managerial vacancy.

Tottenham have seemingly passed up on the opportunity to re-hire Pochettino and the Argentine looks set to join their London rivals Chelsea.

The 51-year-old has remained a fan-favourite after his brilliant spell in north London, with Tottenham supporters even chanting his name following Antonio Conte’s departure.

That could change if he completes a switch to Stamford Bridge as expected, but it seems that Daniel Levy did at least consider the possibility of hiring Pochettino once again.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Levy ‘put out feelers’ over Pochettino return

The Evening Standard claims that according to one source, Levy ‘put out feelers’ over the possibility of Pochettino re-joining Tottenham.

But the Spurs chairman didn’t contact him thereafter, despite the pair staying in touch since he was sacked back in 2019.

Many Tottenham fans will be disappointed that Levy has passed up on the opportunity to bring Pochettino back. But it will be an even bigger blow if he does complete a switch to Chelsea.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Levy was already facing increased pressure from the Tottenham fan base after a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch.

Now, he will be under even more pressure to get his next managerial appointment right.

Since Pochettino’s sacking, no permanent manager has lasted a full season at Tottenham and that will need to change starting with their next appointment.

