Kylian Mbappe sends three-word message to 23-year-old Liverpool star after performance yesterday











Kylian Mbappe was very impressed with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate after France’s latest international game.

They faced the Republic of Ireland, which proved to be a trickier challenge than they may have anticipated.

Konate posted on Instagram after the match to celebrate France maintaining their 100% record in qualifying.

They followed up a fantastic win over the Netherlands yesterday, although needed a wonder goal to do it.

Benjamin Pavard, who is best known for his strike against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup, scored another screamer to decide the tie.

It’s been a hugely encouraging international break for Ibrahima Konate.

After being an option off the bench during last year’s World Cup, he’s now a starter under Didier Deschamps.

As well as Liverpool defender Konate stepping up for France, Kylian Mbappe was also made captain.

He wasn’t on the score sheet last night after netting a brace three days earlier, but was happy with the 23-year-old’s performance.

The pair could have a long future together for Les Bleus is all goes to plan.

Mbappe pleased with Liverpool star Konate’s performance

Konate posted a simple message on Instagram, saying: “+3” alluding to the points gained during their win.

Mbappe replied to the picture of him and Liverpool’s Konate together, saying: “This right here.”

Kylian Mbappe praises Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate. Cr. (ibrahimakonate) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The PSG star alluded to being worried about Brighton forward Evan Ferguson before the match.

The teenager did cause some problems, but couldn’t beat Mike Maignan in the France goal.

Liverpool fans will be praying Ibrahima Konate can stay fit now for the rest of the season.

He impressed against Real Madrid, despite the poor result, and is the best option going forward alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past during his career.

It seems like an incredibly unlikely move now, however, Jurgen Klopp may be hoping Konate can sell the club to him while on international duty with the superstar.

