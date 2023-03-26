Kylian Mbappe left impressed by striker Tottenham reportedly want to sign











Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he’s been left impressed after watching reported Tottenham Hotspur target Evan Ferguson this season.

Tottenham will be on the lookout for talented strikers over the coming transfer windows with Harry Kane’s future looking uncertain at this moment in time.

The 29-year-old’s current contract is set to run until the end of next season and he has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Kane is reportedly open to discussing fresh terms with Tottenham, but even if the Englishman does remain in north London beyond next season, they will have one eye on securing his long-term successor.

Spurs have been linked with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, with The Sun reporting that the club thinks he could develop into Kane’s replacement in the future.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 18-year-old is making a real impact under Roberto De Zerbi this season and has even been called up for the Republic of Ireland on two occasions.

And with Ireland preparing for a clash against World Cup finalists France tomorrow night, their star man in Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he’s been impressed with Ferguson’s form this season.

Mbappe praises Ferguson

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow night’s clash, Mbappe has admitted that he has been watching footage of Ferguson this season.

“We saw some clips of him,” he said. “It’s his first season as a striker, an important striker for that team.

“But we hope tomorrow that it is not good for him, we want to win and we want to do a good job. But he is a good player.” as quoted by the Irish Independent.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Ferguson will undoubtedly be delighted to receive such high praise from the likes of Mbappe.

The youngster has emerged as a real prospect at Brighton this season and it’s no surprise that he’s been linked with clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United.

He’s already netted seven goals for Brighton this season, while he has also managed to get on the scoresheet once in three caps for Ireland.

Tottenham face a huge task in replacing Kane, whether that’s in the near future or further down the line. But they are clearly looking in the right place and although it’s still early days, Ferguson seems destined for big things.

