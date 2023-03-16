'The only ones': Jose Enrique names the two Liverpool players who actually impressed him vs Madrid











Jose Enrique has now said that Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate are the only Liverpool to come out of last night’s defeat with any credit.

Liverpool had to pull off a nearly impossible task yesterday when they faced Real Madrid.

And Jose Enrique has reviewed the game on his Instagram as Jurgen Klopp’s side crashed out.

Real Madrid came away from Anfield with a historic 5-2 win in the Champions League a few weeks ago.

Liverpool have overturned three goal deficits against Spanish sides in the past, but yesterday was a step too far.

Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Both sides had chances, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side controlled much of the game.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game in the second-half, and put the result beyond doubt.

However, Enrique singled out Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate for praise after the game.

The Brazilian once again proved why he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world with several brilliant saves.

Meanwhile, Konate did well to contain Karim Benzema for much of the match, and didn’t look out of place playing against the European champions.

Enrique praises Alisson and Konate after Liverpool loss

Speaking on his Instagram, Enrique said: “Very poor performance from us I expected a lot more, I didn’t expect us to turn it around obviously that was a 1% chance.

“But you really believe that the players will want it a lot more than this and it’s a very poor performance.

“The only ones I can save here is [Ibrahima] Konate and Alisson [Becker].

“Alisson saved from us from action losing by three or four, so it is what it is, we have to try and focus and forget about it.

“We have to try and finish in the top four even if I believe it’s going to be very, very tough and very unlikely actually.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

As Enrique says, Alisson and Konate’s main focus will now be to help Liverpool qualify for the top four.

Their defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend didn’t help their chances, with Tottenham pulling away after beating Nottingham Forest.

Ferdinand was baffled by Konate’s defending alongside Virgil van Dijk for Real Madrid’s goal yesterday.

The pair will need to improve their relationship on the pitch if Liverpool are to challenge for the top four this season.

