West Ham United stars Kurt Zouma and Lucas Paqueta loved Said Benrahma’s performance against Chelsea yesterday.

The Algerian international took to Instagram to celebrate a brilliant London derby victory.

David Moyes would have been absolutely delighted to start their campaign at the London Stadium with a win.

West Ham fans wouldn’t have known what side they were going to come up against before kick-off yesterday.

Chelsea have had another huge window in the transfer market and Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out trying to figure out his best team right now.

Moyes put out a strong side himself, introducing new signing James Ward-Prowse to the team.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

He delivered two brilliant assists to mark his debut with a win.

Kurt Zouma and Lucas Paqueta both hailed the impact Said Benrahma made yesterday on the wing.

Defenders who are new to the Premier League will fear coming up against the skilful £20m attacker.

He contributed to the likes of Axel Disasi having a tough introduction to life in the Premier League.

Zouma and Paqueta impressed with Benrahma

Posting on social media after the match, Benrahma said: “Back at home with 3 points. Thanks for the support Hammers.”

Lucas Paqueta loved his performance while Kurt Zouma said he was, “Pheno.”

Benrahma completed two of his four dribbles yesterday and even though he took three shots, he didn’t particularly test Robert Sanchez.

The winger was the unfortunate player sacrificed after Nayef Aguerd was sent off for a silly challenge on Nicolas Jackson.

It wasn’t the best timing for Benrahma as the game was beginning to open up as Chelsea chased an equaliser.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Regardless of that, Zouma and Paqueta still enjoyed what they saw from Benrahma even if it wasn’t his best performance in a West Ham shirt.

There have been suggestions this summer that Benrahma could potentially move on this summer.

However, as West Ham are struggling to bring in attackers Jeremy Doku and Mohammed Kudus, it wouldn’t make sense to let him go right now.