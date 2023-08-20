Jeremy Doku to West Ham update emerges as Hammers see off Chelsea

West Ham United saw off Chelsea today as they roared to a 3-1 win over Mauricio Pochettino’s wayward looking team.

The Hammers sealed the deal thanks to a late penalty from Lucas Paqueta. The win was just what they deserved after a performance which very much showed they are still right behind David Moyes.

Of course, Moyes wants more new players in at West Ham with around 10 days of the window to go.

And according to Foot Mercato, the Hammers have now made a first bid for Rennes winger, Jeremy Doku.

Foot Mercato’s report, which emerged right after the Hammers’ win today, suggests a bid has gone in from them for Doku. As of now, Rennes are believed to be rejecting the offer and will wait to see if West Ham come any closer to their £50m valuation.

Doku is also being looked at by other Premier League clubs, including Manchester City.

Lauded by Kylian Mbappe as being an ‘incredibly quick’ player, Doku is one of the shining lights over in Europe right now.

With a move by West Ham to sign Mohammed Kudus also stalling, the young Belgian could well be the ideal other option.

Doku an exciting talent

Jeremy Doku is definitely a player who could light up the Premier League. He’d bring speed, power and an element of excitement to West Ham as they look to add more firepower.

Sure, Doku is a young player with some rawness about him as well. But in terms of potential and how good he could be, there aren’t too many better right now.

The fact Man City are looking says it all really and if the Hammers can get this one done, it will look like a shrewd old move.