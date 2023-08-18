West Ham still hopeful of two big signings despite Lucas Paqueta talks breaking down

West Ham United are pressing on with their bids to sign Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

This comes despite reports emerging today to suggest that the Hammers’ plans to sell Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City for around £85m have hit the buffers.

Despite not wanting to lose Paqueta, West Ham had resigned themselves to losing the Brazilian and were looking to make big moves in the market before the window shuts.

But despite the reports of Paqueta not going to City right now, 90Min claims that the Hammers are still hoping to pull off two big signings in Kudus and Mavropanos anyway.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

90Min reports that West Ham are pressing on with their attempts to sign Kudus and Mavropanos, in deals which could end up totalling well in excess of the £50m mark.

Talks over Kudus appear to have been at a bit of an impasse in recent days. But there is confidence over a deal for Mavropanos, who looks set to return to England after leaving Arsenal.

The Hammers are armed with a £100m war chest after selling Declan Rice. It remains to be seen if City will indeed come back for Paqueta to bolster that spending even further.

West Ham need to press on regardless

Losing Declan Rice was a massive blow and after seemingly missing out on Harry Maguire as well, it’s now imperative that the Hammers make signings.

If they can indeed bring in Kudus and Mavropanos and keep Paqueta, then David Moyes will be a happy man come the window closing in a few weeks’ time.

Certainly, Kudus and Mavropanos improve this West Ham side at both ends of the field.

As we know, there’s a long way to go and things could change. But getting these two deals over the line and then keeping the Brazilian midfielder would be ideal.