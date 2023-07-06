After Declan Rice, another ‘unbelievable’ West Ham player could be tempted to leave this summer

West Ham United look set to lose their captain Declan Rice this week as he closes in on a move to Arsenal.

And according to The Guardian, Said Benrahma could also be tempted to seek a new challenge this summer.

The Hammers are facing a crucial summer ahead as they look to build on winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Rice is heading out the door as he looks set to make the switch to Arsenal over the coming days, with Fabrizio Romano claiming on Tuesday night the two clubs had finally reached an agreement over a £105 million deal.

West Ham are expected to go big this summer after landing a British record fee for Rice. But there could be more outgoings before the window closes.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Benrahma could be tempted to leave West Ham

The Guardian reports that Benrahma, Maxwel Cornet and Pablo Fornals are all facing uncertain futures at West Ham.

It’s noted that Benrahma could be tempted to find a new challenge as he has not always ‘enjoyed Moyes’s trust’.

Benrahma netted West Ham’s opener in the Europa Conference League final, but he’s largely been underwhelming since making the switch from Brentford back in October 2020.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

He joined on an initial loan deal before his move was made permanent in the January transfer window that followed.

The ‘unbelievable’ winger has shown flashes of his brilliance at the London Stadium, but he’s failed to nail down a place in Moyes’ starting line-up.

Of course, West Ham are looking at several options to bolster their frontline, with Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes said to be of interest.

It would be a shame to see Benrahma move on this summer as he’s got the required quality to thrive in the Premier League. But if he’s keen to move on this summer, it’s difficult to see West Ham standing in his way.