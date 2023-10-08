Kris Boyd now says Celtic could already make a £6m profit on 24-year-old signed in January

Celtic could make a £6m profit on Alistair Johnston should they wish to sell him in the near future. That’s the claim from Sky Sports’, Kris Boyd.

Boys was speaking ahead of Rangers’ fixture against St Mirren at Paisley pre-match when he went on an incredible rant about Celtic’s transfer business compared to his old club’s.

Boyd said [Sky Sports], “There’s some of them that have been there for a long time and others that have been there far too long.

“I look at Celtic, for example, Jeremie Frimpong, if you compare him to James Tavernier, he came in for £300k, sold for £10m plus add-ons and will probably move again to bank Celtic more money.

“Josip Juranovic, £2.5-£3m, comes in, Celtic sell him for £7-£7.5m. Bank that money. Buy Alistair Johnston, £4m and they’ve probably got another £10m player on their books as well.

“Celtic bring players in, they win things, every single one of them has won more than James Tavernier as well.

“They win things, they move them on.”

Celtic’s transfer model keeps them ahead of the rest of the SPFL

What Boyd says, of course, is true. Celtic have had a transfer model in place that has served the club well for over two decades.

Finding talented youngsters, developing them and selling them for a huge profit is what is required in Scotland due to the poor financial TV deal.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On top of the players Boyd has already mentioned, Celtic have made a huge profit on the likes of Kieran Tierney, Odsonne Edouard, Moussa Dembele and (to go a wee bit further back) Victor Wanyama.

It’s one of the main reasons why Celtic are being tipped to become untouchable in Scotland. Their financial power even outstrips that of their closest rivals.

And the best thing is, Celtic still have a lot of talent in their current squad that they could sell for well over £10m. These really are happy days for the Celtic fans.

