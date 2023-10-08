‘My jaw dropped’: Liam Scales absolutely astonished by what ‘unbelievable’ Celtic man did vs Kilmarnock

Liam Scales hailed his teammate after seeing him score an ‘unbelievable’ goal against Kilmarnock in Celtic’s 3-1 rout of the SPFL strugglers.

Derek McInnes’ men were under the cosh for the majority of the game as goals from Reo Hatate, Luis Palma and Greg Taylor put Brendan Rodgers’ men seven points clear at the top of the table.

But it was Reo Hatate that had Celtic defender, Liam Scales, all in a spin. The Japanese midfielder opened the scoring yesterday but it was an incredible piece of skill that Hatate used to fashion the chance that had Scales in awe of his teammate. You can view the goal on Celtic YouTube.

Scales said [The Sunday Mail print edition page 54], “When he’s firing he’s unbelievable. His goal came from a scary piece of skill – my jaw dropped seeing it happen.

“I’ll watch it back again, it was that good. He brings something different to the team.”

Reo Hatate is getting back to his best for Celtic

The Japanese midfielder certainly looked a lot sharper and, it has to be said, happier, in a Celtic jersey yesterday.

TBR Celtic had written pre-match that it might be time to drop Hatate from the team as it seemed as though he was off his game and suffering from a lack of confidence. What do I know?

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hatate was superb yesterday and I will be the first to admit I called it wrong. But the signs were pointing towards it.

However, the 25-year-old turned in a superb performance that will fill him and the Celtic fans with confidence heading into the international break.

When the domestic action returns, Celtic face a double tricky trip to the capital with away fixtures to Hibs and Hearts as well as facing the incredible talent of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

They will need a fully firing Hatate to win all three matches and it looks like they will have him.

