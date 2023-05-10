Kevin Kilbane says £30m Everton player is at fault for a lot of their troubles this season











Kevin Kilbane has suggested that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been at fault for many of the club’s issues this season.

Speaking on The Football Show on Off The Ball, Kilbane was discussing another Premier League goalkeeper.

David de Gea’s unfortunate mistake against West Ham cost his side at the weekend.

Hammers forward Michail Antonio admitted he couldn’t believe Said Benrahma’s strike went in and earned them three valuable points.

Kilbane suggested that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had experienced similar issues this season.

“I’ve had this issue, and I suppose there’s a lot of Everton fans that will slap me down with Jordan Pickford,” Kilbane said.

“I think Jordan Pickford’s the same [as David de Gea] personally, in my opinion, a lot of Everton’s trouble do come from that.

“He makes incredible saves, he’s a great shot stopper but then he’s liable to throw things in.

“That’s where United are with De Gea, I feel it’s the exact same scenario.”

Kilbane places blame on Everton star Pickford

The £30m goalkeeper has been linked with moves away from Goodison Park this season.

Everton’s precarious position in the Premier League has put Chelsea and Tottenham on alert.

Their 5-1 win against Brighton on Monday has given Sean Dyche’s side a massive boost to their survival hopes.

Pickford has only been credited with two errors leading to goals in the league this season.

His midfield teammate Idrissa Gueye has made three errors, while Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris tops the table with four.

Kilbane’s criticism of Jordan Pickford feels incredibly harsh on the Everton star.

Only David Raya and Bernd Leno have made more saves than the England international.

He’s a leader within the squad and hasn’t had much help from his defence this season.

It says a lot about his recent form that he’s still Gareth Southgate’s first choice for England.

Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale have been sensational this season, but can’t take his number one shirt.

If Pickford can keep clean sheets in any of Everton’s last three games, he might just be responsible for keeping them in the Premier League.

