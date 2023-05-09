'Have looked': Pochettino could try to sign 'exceptional' 29-year-old Spurs target for Chelsea - journalist











Mauricio Pochettino could look to scupper Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing Jordan Pickford, with Chelsea also interested in the Everton star.

That is according to Ben Jacobs, who was writing for Caught Offside, and suggested that the Blues are looking to sign a new number one in the summer.

It appears that Mauricio Pochettino is in line to become Chelsea’s next boss. Of course, that move would be painful enough for Tottenham fans. But it seems that they may face a battle with their former boss for their summer targets.

Pochettino could look to rival Tottenham to bring Pickford to Chelsea

Jacobs has claimed that there is a feeling that the Blues will sign a new number one in the coming months. And one of the players on their radar is also on the wanted list at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“The goalkeeper situation is intriguing. Pochettino will want to assess Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. There is nonetheless a feeling a new No.1 will be signed,” he told Caught Offside.

“Inter’s Andre Onana is one possibility. Chelsea and Spurs have looked at Jordan Pickford, too. If Everton stay up that deal becomes a whole lot harder since he recently extended at Goodison Park.”

Jordan Pickford is a divisive character. He is the kind of player rival fans love to dislike. So there may be some Tottenham fans who do not mind the idea of the ‘exceptional‘ England international heading elsewhere – even if it is to Stamford Bridge.

But Tottenham absolutely need to sign a new goalkeeper in the near future. Unfortunately, Hugo Lloris’ form has been in decline since he signed a new contract. And there is a question mark over whether he will play for Spurs again.

Fraser Forster has been a decent signing. But he is not the long-term answer as a number one. So Pickford could be an ideal signing for many.

But Tottenham may have to act quickly if they want to land the 29-year-old with Pochettino seemingly in the running for his signature.