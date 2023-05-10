West Ham's Michail Antonio says £17m Manchester United star simply 'has to do better'











West Ham United’s Michail Antonio has admitted that he wasn’t impressed by Manchester United star David de Gea on Sunday.

The Hammers striker has been speaking about West Ham’s 1-0 win over the Red Devils on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Manchester United couldn’t get back into the game after a mistake from De Gea in the first-half. The Spanish shot-stopper failed to deal with what was a tame effort from Said Benrahma outside the box.

Benrahma’s shot somehow found its way through De Gea after what appeared to be a simple enough save to make for the United star.

And while Michail Antonio said he didn’t want to slate De Gea, he feels he simply ‘has to do better’.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Antonio unimpressed with De Gea display

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast alongside Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson, Antonio discussed De Gea’s error on Sunday.

“I can’t slate the man, I don’t want to slate the man but De Gea has to do better,” the West Ham man said.

“He’s such a good keeper, but he just has these moments. I feel so bad for the guy because he was up there with one of the best keepers in the world but even though he is up there he still has these crazy moments.

“That goal was so slow, I was like ‘oh he’s just going to collect this’.”

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

De Gea is going through a difficult run of form and has made some costly mistakes in recent weeks.

The £17 million man has never seemed well-suited to Erik ten Hag’s preferred style of play as he lacks composure with the ball at his feet.

But it’s a cause for concern that he’s allowing basic errors to creep back into his game.

The Spaniard’s contract is set to expire over the summer, with United having the option to extend his deal by a year.

Yet, it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag looks to replace him, especially off the back of his recent form.

