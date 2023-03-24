'He's a good mate': Tottenham reportedly want to sign one of Harry Kane's closest friends this summer











Speaking after England’s win against Italy on Thursday evening, Jordan Pickford has been discussing Harry Kane after he became the Three Lions’ record goalscorer.

The striker scored his 54th goal for his country, and the tributes have been pouring in for the attacker after he reached this landmark.

Pickford was one of the players leading the tributes, hailing Kane as one of the best strikers in the world.

Interestingly, the Everton goalie said that Kane was one of his closest friends in football and this comes just days after The Sun reported that he’s a target for Tottenham in this summer transfer window.

Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Kane and Pickford good friends

The goalkeeper spoke about the striker.

“Harry is a good mate of mine and is one of the best strikers in the world,” Pickford said.

“When you are in training with him, you rarely save a shot because of the quality he has. If he has one chance, he is going to take it.”

“He has that eye for goal. He will pick his spot and he will commit to that spot. Nine times out of ten you can’t get there as a goalkeeper. It is the pace, the whip and the way he finishes the ball is incredible, with both feet.

“If a defender is standing half a yard off Harry, then as a goalkeeper you know you are in trouble because he will find that gap and he will commit to his shot.

“I have never seen a finisher like him.”

Would settle easily

Pickford is clearly very close with Kane, and that means that he would likely settle very easily at Spurs if he were to make the move to north London.

Indeed, the goalkeeper has been strongly linked with a move to Spurs, and there could be temptation for him to join-up with his England buddy at Tottenham.

Of course, whether or not Kane is even at Spurs after this summer remains to be seen, but if he does stay, that could boost the club’s chances of signing Pickford.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

