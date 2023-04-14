Report: £80m Arsenal target can't stop telling his teammates how much he rates the Gunners under Arteta











Declan Rice is reportedly Arsenal’s top target heading into the summer transfer window, and, apparently, he’s a huge fan of the Gunners.

Indeed, according to The Independent, Rice has been really impressed by Arsenal this season, so much so that the £80m Arsenal target has been raving about the north London club to his West Ham teammates when he’s watched Mikel Arteta’s side with his teammates.

To be fair to Rice, anyone with a half-decent footballing brain has been blown away by Arsenal this season.

Not only are Arteta’s side the league leaders right now, they’re playing in such an incredible fashion that hasn’t been seen since they were playing at Highbury under Arsene Wenger.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

It’s a style of play that is gorgeous to watch, and the cherry on the cake is that it’s being implemented by a team that still has so much room to grow.

With the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba being nowhere near their prime ages yet, this Arsenal team has the ability to grow into something truly frightening, and it sounds as though Rice realises that.

The England star has supposedly been telling all of his teammates just how good Arsenal are, and luckily for him, he may get the chance to be a part of this incredible project next season.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are huge on the idea of signing Rice this summer, and with West Ham staring down the barrel of relegation to the Championship, the Gunners could also end up picking him up for a bargain fee.

Whether or not Rice heads to the Emirates remains to be seen, but playing for a team that he rates so highly is likely a prospect that excites Rice, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make this move in the summer.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

