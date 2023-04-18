‘Likely to come’: ‘Underrated’ Premier League player is probably joining Arsenal this summer – journalist











Chris Wheatley has claimed that Declan Rice is likely to come to Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, the journalist shared an update on the ‘underrated’ midfielder amid rumours of interest from Arsenal.

According to Wheatley, Rice is likely to come to the Emirates this summer, with the Gunners getting an increased sense that the West Ham star wants to join the north London club at the end of the season.

Rice, of course, played against Arsenal this weekend and he put on a strong display against his potential future employers.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rice likely to join

Wheatley shared what he knows about Rice and Arsenal.

“We know that Arsenal like Caicedo and Rice. Rice is certainly the one who is likely to come in the summer. We know he’d be keen on making the move, he has friends in the Arsenal team, he’s close with Jack Wilshere and he’s close with Bukayo Saka. To answer, Arsenal are interested in Caicedo, they want two central midfielders in the summer, but Declan Rice is the one they really want, and there’s an increasingly strong feeling that he wants to come as well, so that’s one to keep an eye on,” Wheatley said.

Coup

This could be a fantastic signing for Arsenal if they manage to pull it off.

At the age of just 24, Rice fits right into Arsenal’s recruitment age profile in recent years, and his talent speaks for itself.

Described as ‘world class’ in the past. The West Ham star has been anchoring for a move to a Champions League club for some time, and now, it looks as though he will get his chance.

With Jack Wilshere and Bukayo Saka already at the club as his friends, it should also be easy for Rice to settle at the Emirates.

As Wheatley says, this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

