Arsenal midfielder Jorginho set for Italy axe and no longer considered a key player











Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is facing up to the prospect of losing his place in the Italy team and possibly never regaining it.

The experienced midfielder moved to Arsenal in the January window for around £12m and so far, has done well in the red and white of the Gunners.

However, it was a different story for Jorginho the other night in an Italy shirt. He was overrun by an England midfield led by Declan Rice.

And according to Italian media, Jorginho is now set to be dropped against Malta, with claims Mancini can no longer rely on the Arsenal man.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

“Jorginho is no longer at the ore of the project. He only made 51 touches against England, confirming that Italy no longer depend on his footballing intelligence,” Gazzetta is quoted as saying.

“He was no longer creative, similarly to what he had shown after the Euros. Rice looked like the best version of Jorginho, not with as many touches, but with an excellent sense of position with smart interceptions and late runs.”

It very much seems, then, that Italy are moving forward. Jorginho’s demise comes just a year or two after he was voted the third best player in the world.

TBR’s View: Jorginho can still do a good job for Arsenal

Most international players reach this phase in their career. So it’s not a surprise to Jorginho looking like he’s reaching the end of the line with Italy.

However, that doesn’t mean he can’t perform for Arsenal. The Gunners bought him knowing he’s reliable in the Premier League. And in a way, if Italy move on without him, it will only help his club career.

Jorginho remains a fine midfield player on his day. It’s just Rice, Bellingham and Phillips made him look bad.

Arsenal fans needn’t be too worried here. Jorginho will still contribute for them and, hopefully, help them to the title.