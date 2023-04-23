TalkSPORT pundit slates Leeds United star Illan Meslier over recent form











TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has not been shy in slating the form of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier following the club losing 2-1 to Fulham.

When he was signed by Leeds, the 23-year-old was seen as a player for both the present and the future. Leeds are not great right now, especially in defence as they have conceded 13 goals in their last three games.

Due to this, it is no shock to see the defence, including the goalkeeper, come under heightened criticism. The poor form of the club has also seen them pulled down into the relegation battle. They currently sit 16th and only one point above the bottom three.

It is always going to be hard to be the goalkeeper when the club are conceding so many, and it is no shock to see Cascarino slate the form of Meslier.

Pundit slates form of Leeds star Illan Meslier

Meslier has made 105 Premier League appearances for Leeds, which is brilliant for a young goalkeeper. But he hasn’t quite managed to rid the errors from his game.

And Cascarino believes that he could be doing better. Speaking on TalkSPORT, he said: “He was quite comfortable with the first goal they conceded, I thought he could have plucked that out of the air.

“The second one he’s palmed it down when again it’s catching the ball. These are basic things for goalkeepers. Just basics, catch the ball.”

No doubt Cascarino is surprised by Meslier at the moment, but many would not be shocked to hear that he is not at his best.

Leeds have conceded 62 goals, and sadly, when a side have conceded so many goals, you do look to the goalkeeper. Not all the goals will be his fault, but he definitely could have done better with some of them.

Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was very happy with Meslier in goal when he was at the club. Leeds Live revealed that Bielsa said: “He’s a goalkeeper who transmits security”.

Meslier will know he is not at his best at the moment. He will be key in this relegation battle for Leeds, so he needs to get back to his best.

