Juventus very worried Adrien Rabiot will leave for free this summer amid Arsenal interest











Juventus are becoming increasingly concerned that Adrien Rabiot will leave for free this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to a report from Italian outlet TuttoJuve, who detail how important the Frenchman currently is to his club.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are in the market for a central midfielder this summer.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo have been heavily linked, but Edu will be considering plenty of options.

They’ll both require hefty fees to convince their current clubs to sell them.

It means Arsenal could turn to Adrien Rabiot if he decides to leave Juventus this summer.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

The Italian side have let his contract run down, and he appears to be in no rush to renew.

Tottenham and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for 28-year-old.

He’s at the peak of his powers right now, and enjoying a fine season in front of goal, finding the back of the net 10 times in all competitions.

Not only that, he showed at the World Cup how good he can be, replacing Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante without any issue.

Arsenal target Rabiot no closer to Juventus contract

The report from TuttoJuve has provided more details on Rabiot’s contract situation.

They say, ‘The French midfielder has not yet renewed his contract with Juventus and it is by no means certain that he will.’

Rabiot has ‘very high contractual power’ and Premier League clubs could take ‘the best midfielder in Serie A’ for nothing.

They go on to say that Rabiot could demand up to £13m a year in his contract, which would make him one of Arsenal’s highest earners.

Arsenal could do a lot worse than sign Rabiot from Juventus in the summer.

Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

He’s clearly a man in form, and could provide some additional experience to a very young team.

Mikel Arteta could call on some old teammates to ask for some advice on Rabiot.

He’s previously played alongside Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny, who could offer their opinions.

Rabiot would work in Granit Xhaka’s role very well, but could deputise for Thomas Partey too.

Whether Mikel Arteta would want to commit such a large portion of his wage budget to Rabiot is another matter.

