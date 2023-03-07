Spurs ask to be kept informed about Adrien Rabiot; Liverpool also keen











Tottenham Hotspur are one of the Premier League sides who have now asked to be kept informed of developments regarding the future of Adrien Rabiot, according to a report from 90min.

Rabiot is out of contract with Juventus at the end of the season. He has actually had one of his best campaigns with the Old Lady this year. And with that, there is plenty of interest in his situation ahead of the summer.

Certainly, there are likely to be plenty of offers from the Premier League in the coming months.

Tottenham and Liverpool keeping an eye on Rabiot situation

According to the report from 90min, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester United have all asked to be kept in the loop when it comes to Juventus’ talks to try and down Rabiot down to a new deal.

Meanwhile, there is also interest from Barcelona.

Rabiot will not come cheap, even on a free transfer. Reports from Calciomercato previously suggested that he was demanding wages of around £171,000-a-week. So he is likely to be one of the highest-paid players at whichever club he is playing for next season.

It is smart for the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool to keep an eye on the 27-year-old. He is going to be one of the potential free agents to watch out for in the coming months.

He is an ‘excellent‘ midfielder who has had a decent time for club and country in recent months.

It would be a surprise if Spurs or Liverpool were prepared to pay so much for Rabiot. Inconsistency has been a problem during his career. And they will surely have other names higher up on their wishlist.

But if Rabiot is prepared to lower his demands, he could be an inspired signing.