Arsenal ready to walk away from Declan Rice deal if too expensive











Arsenal could end up missing out on Declan Rice this summer if West Ham refuse to budge on their huge asking price in the end.

Rice is expected to fetch at least £80m this summer as he finally moves on from the Hammers. However, there has been talk of fees of more than £100m, meaning for most clubs wanting him, it would be a record purchase.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are believed to be keen on signing Rice. And while Arsenal have been tipped as favourites for some time, journalist Si Phillips has claimed it’s not quite as clear cut.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Phillips explained how Arsenal do want Rice, but are not prepared to pay over the odds.

“It’s been described to me as a lot more open the race to signing you know, we’ve been hearing Arsenal are well ahead and laying down the foundations and they’ve got a better chance,” Phillips said.

“But the reason I’ve been told this is Arsenal aren’t prepared to pay the high fee that they’re being quoted by West Ham for Rice at the moment so that leaves Chelsea very much still in this race, because they would be prepared to pay what it takes.”

TBR’s View: Rice will be worth the money

The good thing about Declan Rice for Arsenal is that they know exactly what they are getting. This is a player who has proven himself across numerous seasons in England.

In a nutshell, he slots straight into the midfield and improves Arsenal. Rice has more than earned his move to one of the top six clubs and if that fee is more than £100m, then it might just be worth it.

Declan Rice is one of few players potentially on the market this summer who can improve Arsenal. If the Gunners do want to keep improving, then he must be signed, it’s that simple.