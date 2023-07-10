Jurgen Klopp tried everything to sign 23-year-old player, he came so close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp came close to signing Aurelien Tchouameni last year but couldn’t get a deal over the line.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who was speaking on the Born and Red YouTube channel.

Liverpool have already been active in this summer’s transfer market.

They’ve already got two midfielders through the door and are still working on other deals.

It appears as though Romeo Lavia is their main target now, but they face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

They could be tempted into making a move for a defender too, with Micky Van de Ven’s name linked with Liverpool.

However, their main mission this summer has been to replace the midfielders released at the end of last season.

Jurgen Klopp could have had a much easier time had Liverpool managed to get a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni over the line last year.

Fabrizio Romano has outlined the efforts the German went to 12 months ago to try and sign him.

Unfortunately, he had his heart set on a move elsewhere and now a move this summer looks equally difficult.

Klopp desperate to sign Tchouameni for Liverpool last year

Asked about Liverpool’s current interest in the 23-year-old, Romano said: “Honestly, for [Aurelien] Tchouameni, I think it’s going to be very complicated.

“I’m not sure Real Madrid need to sell the player, so I’m not sure this is the reality.

“Also, from what I’m hearing, Real Madrid consider Tchouameni a very important player for their project.

“So I think this is more than complicated, but never say never in the market, but at the moment it looks very difficult.

“I think part of Real Madrid’s plan is to have a very strong midfield for next season.

“When you say about the interest from Liverpool, this is more than interest.

“One year ago, Jurgen Klopp was pushing in a crazy way to have Tchouameni.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“He called the player many times, he tried to convince the player and was really close to convincing the player because he tried his best and then, in the end, Tchouameni decided to go to Real Madrid because it was his dream since he was a kid.

“I think this is very difficult honestly this summer for Liverpool but never say never.”

TBR View – Tchouameni would have been an ideal signing

It’s easy to see why Klopp wanted Tchouameni at Liverpool so desperately last year.

He was outstanding for Monaco in Ligue 1, having completed his second season as their starting holding midfielder.

His defensive statistics were incredible and he chipped in with a few goals and assists too.

Fabinho struggled last season and although Stefan Bajcetic valiantly stepped up as his form dipped, having Tchouameni to call on would have been ideal.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

His minutes dropped during his first season at Real Madrid, but Carlo Ancelotti still had plenty of faith in him.

It’s hard to see the Spanish giants letting him leave this summer unless they receive a huge bid.