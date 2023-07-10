Liverpool could still move for ‘exceptional’ player who’s already agreed to join Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Liverpool could still move for Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven this summer, after claims he’s agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Both Ange Postecoglou and Jurgen Klopp have enjoyed an encouraging start to the summer window, with Tottenham moving to snap up James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Liverpool have bolstered their midfield options with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Spurs and Liverpool are expected to target a new central defender over the coming weeks, with Micky van de Ven linked with both clubs.

Indeed, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reported just last week that Van de Ven had already held talks with Postecoglou over a move to North London and agreed to join Tottenham.

But Romano has refused to rule Liverpool out of the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Liverpool could still move for Van de Ven

Romano was asked about Liverpool’s interest in Van de Ven and suggested he could become an option for Klopp if Tottenham decide to go for Edmond Tapsoba instead.

“Liverpool had some contacts end of May, beginning of June, Liverpool were very well informed on the situation of Micky van de Ven,” the journalist said.

“Then they decided to focus on the midfield, not to send any bid to Wolfsburg. Tottenham have entered the race and Tottenham remain in contact with Wolfsburg.

“But in case Tottenham decide to sign Tapsoba and not Van de Ven, he will be back on the market, and I think this is a situation to watch again.

“In that case it really depends on the price tag because Wolfsburg are asking for big money but if this was to change in the next few days I think this could be one to watch for many sides.”

Van de Ven has been lauded as an ‘exceptional’ defender after breaking into Wolfsburg’s side last season.

The Dutchman has impressed in the Bundesliga, which has led to interest from the likes of Spurs and Liverpool.

Tottenham seem to be showing more concrete interest in Van de Ven at the moment, but that could change.

Spurs look set to decide between him and Tapsoba over the coming days, which could leave the door open for Liverpool to firm up their interest.