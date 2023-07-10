Fabrizio Romano claims that Jurgen Klopp has approved the potential signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with people at the club believing he’s a ‘special’ player.

The transfer insider has been speaking on Born And Red’s YouTube channel and shared an update on Liverpool’s summer business.

Liverpool have already moved to snap up Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as Klopp goes about re-shaping his midfield.

The Reds seem keen to snap up at least one more midfielder after the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Romeo Lavia appears to be Liverpool’s preferred target at this stage, with Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming talks for the Belgian are ongoing.

And Romano claims Klopp has already approved the potential signing, with the player also very highly-rated by people at Liverpool.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Lavia

Romano shared an update on Liverpool’s interest in Lavia and suggested Klopp wants to bring the player in this summer.

“The interest is very strong,” Romano said. “We know how Liverpool works and you know better than me that they like to keep things quiet.

“They were not very happy when all the stories about Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were in the media. They like to keep things quiet.

“But the interest is there, it’s very strong interest because the player is approved from both Jurgen Klopp’s side and also the technical side, the scouting department. All the people at the club believe this boy is a very special player but it is true that he is not the only one on the list.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Lavia enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League last season, despite Southampton’s struggles.

The 19-year-old only completed a switch to St Mary’s from Manchester City last summer. But he’s already attracting interest from a host of top clubs, including the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Southampton are reportedly demanding a fee worth around £50 million for the talented midfielder, but Liverpool will certainly be hoping his price-tag drops over the coming weeks.

The south coast outfit are hardly in a position of strength when it comes to negotiating after dropping down to the Championship.

It seems likely that Lavia will be on the move this summer, but the Saints may be forced to lower their demands later in the window.

Lavia would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s midfield and he’d provide real competition for Fabinho.