Liverpool have enquired about signing 'exceptional' midfielder alongside Alexis Mac Allister











Liverpool are believed to be edging ever closer to a deal to bring Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister to the club this summer.

Mac Allister is said to be open to moving to Anfield and talks are believed to be progressing. Brighton will pocket a heftty fee for the Argentinian star, who they paid just £4m to bring to England in the first place.

However, according to The Mirror, Liverpool have also tried to make a move to sign Real Madrid star, Aurerlian Tchouameni.

Liverpool remain keen on Tchouameni

As we all know, Tchouameni was the number one target for Liverpool last summer. In the end, the French star went to Real Madrid and has impressed in La Liga.

But with talk of Jude Bellingham making the move to the Bernabeu, there has been speculation around Tchouameni.

And according to The Mirror, Liverpool have tried to exploit the situation my making their move. It’s reported how the Reds have made a concrete enquiry to sign Tchouameni.

Of course, and as expected, the Reds have been met with a firm no. It’s believed Madrid want to the keep the Frenchman at all costs and play him with Bellingham, not one or the other.

TBR’s View: Liverpool looking in the right places

From what we read, you can’t really say the Reds aren’t trying when it comes to new signings. Mac Allister will be a fine addition to the squad and Tchouameni is a class act as well.

Liverpool are desperate to get some top quality in over the summer. They’ve shown in recent weeks that they are not far away from being title challengers again.

Players like Tchouameni and Mac Allister take them closer to their goal. For Liverpool fans, it’s at least nice to see their club looking at top players.

