Jurgen Klopp singles out Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise after Liverpool draw











Jurgen Klopp singled out Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise after their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Speaking to the press after the match, via the club’s official website, Klopp reflected on a good performance against the league leaders.

After years of being in the Premier League title race, Liverpool had an opportunity to affect the outcome from the outside yesterday.

Arsenal have replaced Liverpool as Manchester City’s nearest rivals, and rallied well to frustrate Mikel Arteta’s side.

They started slowly once again, with Gabriel Martinelli causing havoc down Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wing.

He scored the opener before putting a delicious cross on a place for Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, the 24-year-old’s clash with Granit Xhaka seemed to inspire him to take his game to another level.

Alexander-Arnold went on to nutmeg Oleksandr Zinchenko in the final moments, and deliver a perfect cross to Roberto Firmino to equalise in the dying moments.

Liverpool could have gone on to win it in the final seconds, but ended up having to settle for a point.

Jurgen Klopp was pleased with Alexander-Arnold at full-time, especially given the new role he was playing in the Liverpool set-up.

He appeared to have taken inspiration from Zinchenko, who looked to be in tears after losing his final duel with the right-back.

Liverpool manager Klopp singles out Alexander-Arnold for praise

Asked about Alexander-Arnold dropping into midfield yesterday, Klopp said: “Yeah, it’s now not the first time.

“We did that before, maybe it was not that obvious, but we did that before that we put Trent inside.

“In the build-up Trent played more inside, double No.6, that’s how it is.

“He needs to get used to it obviously, I would say it’s a big step to do that in a game against Arsenal.

“So, I thought he did well. It was not the first time but not for a while and that is why I am fine with how he executed it.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Roy Keane disagreed with Klopp’s praise for Alexander-Arnold, tearing into the Liverpool star.

He questioned his awareness in marking Gabriel Martinelli, and on top of this, Alexander-Arnold praised the Brazilian after the game.

Klopp may be onto something by playing Alexander-Arnold in more of a midfield role at Liverpool.

His defensive characteristics don’t suit playing as a traditional full-back, but his range of passing and attacking quality make him a valuable asset.

It’s a dilemma Klopp will have to work out in the summer, although one pundit has suggested he should let him go if he gets the chance.

