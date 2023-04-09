Tony Adams urges Jurgen Klopp to accept offers for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer











Tony Adams has now said that Liverpool should look to move Trent Alexander-Arnold on if they get the chance this summer.

Adams was writing in his column for The Sun ahead of the visit of league leaders Arsenal to Anfield.

The game has huge implications for both teams, but for different reasons.

The Gunners can’t afford to drop points as they face off against the relentless juggernaut that is Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool fans will know better than anyone how tough it is to keep up with Pep Guardiola’s side at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, need three points today to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham all picked up three points yesterday.

If Liverpool allow the gap to grow any more, then they may have to settle for a place in one Europe’s lesser competitions.

Performances have been poor for the majority of the season at Liverpool, and Klopp has admitted he’ll be out of a job if it happens again next year.

Adams has highlighted right-back as a problem position at Liverpool, and Trent Alexander-Arnold has particularly struggled.

The £180,000-a-week defender doesn’t have any real competition for his place, and hasn’t made up for his defensive lapses with attacking output recently.

Adams urges Liverpool to sell Alexander-Arnold

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal, Adams said: “They have a real problem at right-back, which has been going on for far too long, and they should try to move Trent Alexander-Arnold on if they get the chance.”

“But is Joe Gomez going to be any better there? I don’t think so. Then again, they’ve got problems in lots of positions.”

There’s arguably more pressure on Alexander-Arnold to perform than any of his Liverpool teammates.

His defending has been under the spotlight for years, every mistake is heavily scrutinised, and there have been calls to drop him.

When his goals and particularly his assists begin to dry up, then even more emphasis is put on his work out of possession.

Few Liverpool fans will agree with Adams that Alexander-Arnold needs to be sold.

He’s a crucial cog in Jurgen Klopp’s current set-up and has suffered as a result of the poor form of the midfielders who normally support him on the right-wing.

Alexander-Arnold has a huge test on his hands today, with Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko gearing up to take him on.

