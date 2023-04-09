Trent Alexander-Arnold praises Arsenal star after Liverpool draw











Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised Gabriel Martinelli after Arsenal and Liverpool played out an incredible draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The Liverpool star was speaking to Sky Sports (broadcast on 9/4; 18:51) after one of the most amazing games of the season.

The Reds came from 2-0 down to earn a point against Arsenal. And Trent Alexander-Arnold definitely played his part in Jurgen Klopp’s side getting back into the contest.

In fairness, the right-back had a point to prove after a torrid start to the game defensively. Arsenal’s second goal came down Liverpool’s right flank, with Gabriel Martinelli being played in after a ball over Alexander-Arnold’s head.

Alexander-Arnold praises Martinelli

The Brazilian found his countryman, Gabriel Jesus inside the penalty area. And he was able to make the most of the chance.

Arsenal’s forward line were superb in the early stages. And when asked about the goal, Alexander-Arnold was full of praise for the Gunners, and Martinelli in particular.

“The goals have to come down one of the sides or through the middle so that’s the way football works,” he told Sky Sports.

“You’re against a quality player, Martinelli, and their attacking line is quality all over. As a team, they’re full of quality, so they’re bound to be a threat and they’ve got the goal.”

Martinelli’s record this season is actually probably not getting enough credit. He now has 14 goals and four assists in the Premier League. He is the top goalscorer for the league leaders.

And he is making an impact on a consistent basis. Martinelli has failed to contribute a goal or assist in just one Premier League game since scoring in stoppage-time against Aston Villa in mid-February.

The scary thing is that Martinelli is still only 21 years of age. Like so many of his Arsenal teammates, he has the potential improve further in the years to come.

And Arsenal will hope that he has plenty more to give before the campaign concludes. The title race is now in the hands of both the Gunners and Manchester City.

A point on Sunday means that that clash at the Etihad Stadium could be even more important.