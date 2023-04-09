Roy Keane stunned by how bad Trent Alexander-Arnold was for Liverpool v Arsenal today











Roy Keane has criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold for his defending against Arsenal this weekend as Liverpool got a 2-2 draw.

The Reds came on strongly in the second half to win a point and could have won it in the end as well. It was not to be though, and Liverpool were made to rue the fact they’d allowed Arsenal into a two goal lead.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Once again, Trent Alexander-Arnold was under the microscope. And speaking on Sky after the game, Roy Keane says he can’t believe how the Liverpool right-back hasn’t learnt.

“The bit that surprises me with Trent is we see him week in week out is it’s as though he’s never played the position before. He’s an international player, played 100s of games, won some big prizes, but when people move quickly around him it’s like he’s never seen it before,” Keane said on Sky.

“He must face that every day in training. He faces it every week in top level football matches. But he seems surprised everytime someone has good movement around him. He’s not learnt at all on defensive play. It really surprises me, he’s not improved at all defensively.”

TBR’s View: Keane is right about Trent

It does seem so odd that nearly every week we end up speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive ability.

Yet again today, it was obvious that he isn’t at the level that a top PL defender needs to be. Like everyone says, he is outstanding going forward. But as soon as there is a quality forward against him, as Keane says, it’s obvious he struggles.

Liverpool face a bit of a decision on Trent in the summer. Do they sign someone to push him? Or sign someone to replace him and move him further forward? Only time will tell, but there is a decision looming.