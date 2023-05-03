Jurgen Klopp seriously impressed with 45-year-old Tottenham manager target this season











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been very impressed with Tottenham Hotspur manager target Marco Silva this season.

Silva’s Fulham side travel to Anfield this evening, and in his programme notes Klopp spoke about the 45-year-old.

Liverpool require a win tonight to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Fulham on the other hand sit comfortably in 10th place after a remarkable return to the Premier League.

Tottenham have been linked with a whole host of managers over the past month.

The latest on that list is Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, with a meeting potentially on the cards.

In the past few weeks, Tottenham have also been rumoured to be interested in Marco Silva, and Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Portuguese.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After replacing Scott Parker at Craven Cottage, Silva guided Fulham to the Championship title and Premier League safety.

It’s no surprise he’s starting to attract interest from elsewhere in the league.

Klopp raves about Tottenham target Silva

In his programme notes ahead of this evening’s match, Klopp said: “I would like to extend an especially warm welcome to Marco Silva and the players, staff and officials of Fulham Football Club and also to congratulate them on the outstanding season that they are having.

“The football that Fulham are playing and the results they are getting already seem ‘normal’ because both have been so consistent, but it is not normal to reach the levels that they have in the first season after promotion.

“To be 10th in the league with just five games to go speaks volumes for the work that Marco is doing.

“I have no idea what Fulham’s expectations were when they kicked off the campaign against us back in August, but there is no doubt that they are one of this season’s achievers and I could not have more respect for what they have done and the way that they have gone about it.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham have a huge choice to make in the summer, and Klopp’s praise of Silva has also been echoed by other top managers.

Pep Guardiola is also a fan, and was very complimentary after Man City’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Marco Silva is unlikely to be a name that excites many Spurs fans.

He’s done a decent job in the Premier League with Everton and Watford too, but never managed a top-level side.

Silva has never been a project manager, and doesn’t tend to stick around at clubs for a number of years.

He may be a good option, but doesn’t look like the perfect fit for Tottenham.

