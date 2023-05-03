Tottenham now set to meet with 'incredible' manager, he's willing to listen to their offer











Tottenham Hotspur are now set to meet with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim over the vacant manager’s job.

A report from Portuguese outlet Record has provided more details on Tottenham’s search for a new coach.

Daniel Levy has been through three managers already this season.

Antonio Conte’s tenure was doomed for months before he was finally given his marching orders.

He was replaced by his assistant Cristian Stellini, but that experiment only lasted four games.

Ryan Mason has been given his second opportunity to lead the club as the season comes to an end.

Loads of names have been linked with the Tottenham job, and the latest manager they would like to meet is Ruben Amorim.

The 38-year-old will know Tottenham well given his Sporting side faced off against them in the Champions League.

Sporting got the better of Spurs in the group stage, drawing in north London before winning 2-0 in Lisbon.

Those two games may have been the catalyst for Tottenham to arrange to meet Amorim now.

Tottenham set to meet Sporting boss Amorim

The report from Record states that, ‘In search of a coach, Tottenham will meet with Sporting, who is available to listen to the project.’

Amorim has also been linked with the Chelsea job in recent weeks, but they look set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

Seeing the Argentinian in the dugout at Stamford Bridge will be a bitter blow for many Spurs fans.

However, they’ll quickly forget about that if their new manager can start on the right foot.

Amorim would be an interesting choice for Tottenham, and it makes sense to meet him to see his viewpoint on the squad.

His previous working relationship with Pedro Porro would certainly benefit the Spaniard.

He thrived under Amorim in Portugal, and his form at Sporting earned him his move to Spurs in January.

He’s looked shaky at times since his arrival, but bringing in a manager who can get the best out of him would make a lot of sense.

The ‘incredible’ coach’s main task will be to try and convince Harry Kane to extend his stay in north London.

If he can do that, he’ll immediately be welcomed to the club by a currently disillusioned fanbase.

