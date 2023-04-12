Journalist suggests Marco Silva has 'come into the mix' for the Tottenham job











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Fulham boss Marco Silva could yet come into Tottenham Hotspur’s thinking to replace Antonio Conte.

Spurs are currently pressing ahead with the rest of the campaign under Cristian Stellini and picked up a morale-boosting win over Brighton on Saturday.

Of course, Tottenham will be prioritising securing a new permanent manager ahead of the summer, with a host of coaches already heavily linked to the role.

One name that has reportedly gained plenty of admirers at the north London club is Marco Silva.

The 45-year-old has done a brilliant job with Fulham this season and despite a recent dip in form, he has them sitting in 10th place and above Chelsea.

Now, Jacobs has told The London’s First Podcast that Silva could be in the mix for the Tottenham job.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Silva has ‘come into the mix’ for Tottenham

The journalist claims with Chelsea currently not expected to open talks with Silva, he could come into Tottenham’s thinking as a result.

“There will be some surprises who are not necessarily being considered at this point or are front runners but will creep into the conversations,” Jacobs said. “That’s where some surprise names may materialise, out of due diligence.

“Chelsea will want Premier League experience and will therefore want to talk to managers who know the league, because it may give them some perspective or a yardstick against some leading candidates.

“That’s where Marco Silva with the Spurs job has come into the mix. I don’t think Chelsea will end up speaking to Silva themselves but Tite is one to keep an eye on for sure.

“And then there will be a few other younger, up and coming managers who Chelsea just want to touch base with even if it’s not for the vacancy now, because they think that in the future it may well be a job that suits them.“

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Silva has done an excellent job at Craven Cottage and it’s no surprise that he’s been linked with the vacancy at Spurs.

The Portuguese boss certainly has the required know-how in terms of Premier League experience, after he also managed both Everton and Watford.

Yet, it doesn’t seem as if Silva is Tottenham’s top target at this moment in time, with the club still in the early stages of their search for a new manager.

Spurs fans will certainly be hoping to get some clarity over what next season will look like sooner rather than later.

Sections of the fanbase have made it clear who they would like to see in charge next season as Mauricio Pochettino’s name rang around the stadium during the win over Brighton on Saturday.

But the bare minimum for the Tottenham faithful will be for the club to appoint a manager who plays an exciting brand of football and commits to a long-term project.

