Pep Guardiola lauds 'unbelievable' 45-year-old boss Spurs want











Tottenham Hotspur fans may be interested in what Pep Guardiola said about Marco Silva on Wednesday night amid reports that the Fulham boss may come onto Spurs’ radar.

Pep Guardiola was speaking after his Manchester City side dismantled Arsenal in the Premier League title showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It puts the Cityzens on pole position to win the league. But Manchester City’s challenge now will be to replicate those displays in their coming games. And next up for City is Fulham.

Guardiola praises Tottenham-linked Marco Silva

Guardiola was asked about those upcoming games. And as he reflected on this weekend’s clash with Fulham, he outlined how impressed he has been by Marco Silva.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

“What Marco Silva has done this season is unbelievable,” he told BT Sport (broadcast on 26/4; 22:16). “To come up from the Championship and look at the season they have done.”

The comments may be interesting to the Tottenham hierarchy. Reports have previously suggested that Silva may come onto Spurs’ radar as they continue their search for their next permanent manager.

Of course, it is no surprise to see Silva linked with high-profile jobs once again. He has done a remarkable job with Fulham.

It says it all about how good they have been throughout the campaign that they have been on a pretty poor run, losing six of the last eight, and yet, they still look to be on course to comfortably finish in the top-half.

Silva will be wary of making the wrong move – if Tottenham come calling. Joining Everton did his reputation no favours at all – even if the job he did probably looks a little better with the benefit of hindsight.

Spurs are not going to be an overnight fix. They actually remain in contention to finish in the top-four in the Premier League. But they have been a mess of late.

They cannot afford to get their next appointment wrong.

If they end up going for Silva, Guardiola clearly thinks that they would be getting an ‘unbelievable’ manager.