Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he has been really impressed with Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur today.

Reds fans have a new hero in town and his name is Szoboszlai. The Hungarian is being dubbed ‘the new Steven Gerrard‘ by some following his brilliant start to the campaign, and Klopp is delighted with him as well.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in the summer in a deal worth £60 million (Sky Sports).

The Hungarian was a solid player in Germany for Leipzig, but there were concerns over whether he would hit the ground running under Klopp here in England.

Szoboszlai has smashed those worries into the back of the net like one of his stunners. He has been magnificent for Liverpool so far, and everybody’s impressed with his performances.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about him in his press conference yesterday, and the German admitted that he’s really impressed too.

He said, as per LiverpoolFC.com: “I am impressed as well. It’s clear. I didn’t know him, I knew him as a footballer, but not as a person before. The boy is impressive, is really smart, is really nice, a really good lad, is close with everybody.

“You have these people who come into the room and click with everybody, he has that, charisma, [or] however you want to call it. He was in the team in an instant, that’s clear, and was so happy to come here, [it] was really nice to see. [It] was really nice to see how much it meant to him and that’s it.

“If that’s the mood you are in yourself then obviously it’s a good situation to play your best football. That’s what he did pretty much from the beginning, he’s a natural fit boy, endurance talent, learnt that really quick, and all the rest we learn step by step about each other.

“He never played the position he’s playing for us now in that way, he even played for us [in a] double-six, which he definitely never played, but we learned together where it can go. That’s it. It’s like it is with the other boys, but it’s a real joy to work with [him].”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Szoboszlai could hurt Tottenham today

There has been a lot of talk from pundits like Jamie Carragher about what James Maddison will do to Liverpool in the game today.

Yes, the Englishman is a fantastic player who can definitely cause the Reds a few problems, but Liverpool have a star themselves in Szoboszlai, and he has already shown that he is capable of the spectacular.

Ryan Gravenberch claimed this week that he has been really surprised by the power in the Hungarian’s shots. He has scored two stunners already for the Reds.

If Tottenham give Szoboszlai any space in and around the box, we’re sure he’ll have a crack and most likely score.