Ryan Gravenberch has claimed that Dominik Szoboszlai has surprised him more than any other player at Liverpool since he joined the club.

The Dutchman moved to Anfield from Bayern Munich, where he was surrounded by a number of world-class players. Not much should really surprise him, but he says his Liverpool pal Szoboszlai has.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch says Dominik Szoboszlai has surprised him the most at Liverpool

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer from the Bundesliga.

The two players must have seen each other play in Germany before, but Gravenberch has still named the 22-year-old as the player who has surprised him the most.

In an AMA organised by Sky Sports on Reddit, Gravenberch was asked by a fan: “Hi Ryan, Who amongst the team has surprised you during training or in games and what did they do to surprise you?”

The talented Dutch international replied: “It was Dom Szoboszlai. Because his shot, you saw it yesterday (Wednesday), it’s crazy.

“Sometimes we shoot after the training and it’s like one, two, three, they all go in. I think it’s Dom with his shot.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Szoboszlai has impressed a lot of people

When Liverpool signed Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in the summer, everyone knew he was a talented player.

The 22-year-old had been brilliant at Leipzig, his old club RB Salzburg and even the Hungarian national team, where he is the captain despite his very young age.

However, much more accomplished players than Szoboszlai have come to the Premier League and taken months to adapt, but he has hit the ground running and impressed everyone.

Liverpool take on Tottenham this evening and Szoboszlai is expected to start. We won’t be surprised at all if he scores a 30-yard screamer to win the game for his side.