Jamie Carragher admits he’s afraid of one Tottenham player for Liverpool clash

Jamie Carragher has admitted he worried about Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison when they face Liverpool on Saturday.

Carragher was speaking on the An Echo To Glory Podcast ahead of a huge match this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp has had several conundrums to solve in the early part of this season.

After completely changing his midfield over the summer, he’s had to act quickly to find the right balance in the middle of the pitch.

Dominik Szoboszlai has started exceptionally well, while Curtis Jones continues to go from strength to strength.

Alexis Mac Allister is undoubtedly a great signing as well, although he’s currently being played slightly out of position.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher is now worried that James Maddison could take advantage of this when Tottenham play Liverpool.

The England international has already scored twice and provided four assists in his first five league starts.

Liverpool have looked good this season, but they have been slightly open in the middle of the pitch.

That will be music to Maddison and Son Heung-min’s ears heading into this weekend’s clash.

Carragher worried about Maddison ahead of Tottenham vs Liverpool

Speaking about the upcoming match, Carragher said: “He’s been brilliant and listen I’m a little bit worried about him on Saturday because Liverpool still don’t really have a holding midfielder player.

“They’ve got [Alexis] Mac Allister playing there, that’s not his role.

“So, I think that’s something that Liverpool will have to keep an eye on, whether they put someone else in there or they put two men in there.

“I think he’s been that good this season that you’ve got to have a little plan for [James] Maddison.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

As Carragher suggests Klopp will have to figure out how Liverpool will deal with Maddison when they travel to Tottenham on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have a full week to prepare for the match although it would be a surprise if Klopp didn’t heavily rotate his team when they face Leicester in the EFL Cup tonight.

It might give him a chance to look at new signings Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo who could potentially be the solution.

Youngster Stefan Bajcetic might be the man for the job too as he continues to come back from injury.