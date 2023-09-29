Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker blown away by 22-year-old Liverpool player this season

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer raved about Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai and the way he has started his Reds career.

The Hungarian joined Jurgen Klopp‘s side from RB Leipzig in the summer, and he has looked incredible. He has hit the ground running, and Liverpool fans absolutely love him.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker praise Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool surprised a few people when they agreed a £60 million deal (Sky Sports) with RB Leipzig to sign Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer.

The Hungarian has always been an outstanding player, but nobody really expected the Reds to go in and get him, especially as quickly as they did. Klopp’s decision to sign him has proved to be a masterstroke so far.

Szoboszlai has scored a couple of world-class goals for Liverpool and everyone at Anfield loves him. Lineker and Shearer are very impressed too.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: “Szoboszlai has been getting rave reviews. I’ve been very impressed with him when he has played. Liverpool fans have been talking about their new Steven Gerrard.”

Shearer then said: “Sometimes it takes players time to settle – not this guy. He looks the real deal straight away.

“Everything about his game, what you need as a midfielder, energy, and he looks a class act. I know it’s very early but what we are seeing from him, I think, yeah, probably too early to be mentioning him in the same breath as Steven Gerrard. But, what a great start he has had to his career at Liverpool.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

He has been incredible

Dominik Szoboszlai has had an incredible start to life at Liverpool.

The 22-year-old came off the bench against Leicester City midweek and scored an absolutely incredible goal from distance.

He has been fantastic in the Premier League as well over the last six weeks, and the fact that he’s still so young means he’ll get better and better in the coming months.

Liverpool take on Tottenham in what is a massive game tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how Szoboszlai plays.