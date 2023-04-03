Jurgen Klopp left stunned after hearing news about manager who's wanted by Tottenham











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was stunned after hearing the news that Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Julian Nagelsmann had been sacked by Bayern Munich.

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks in terms of managerial changes, with Tottenham deciding to part ways with Antonio Conte last weekend.

Just days before, Nagelsmann was relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich and he’s been heavily linked with the Spurs job ever since.

And Klopp has admitted that he was surprised to hear that his compatriot and Conte had both left their clubs.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Klopp stunned by Nagelsmann news

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea, the German boss reacted to the news that both Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers had been relieved of their duties at Chelsea and Leicester City.

Klopp also decided to comment on Nagelsmann and Conte, labelling the past week in football as ‘strange’.

“I respect them [Rodgers and Potter] a lot, I like them both,” he said. “Fantastic managers still, but things can go the wrong way.

“We all accept that in the football business. It’s a strange week, Conte, Nagelsmann, and now these two.” as quoted by Goal journalist Neil Jones.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Of course, Nagelsmann had emerged as a front-runner for the Tottenham job before Potter was sacked by Chelsea yesterday.

But the 35-year-old is now reportedly keen on a move to Stamford Bridge over Spurs.

It’s set to be an intriguing few weeks ahead to see where a host of managers end up, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Leicester all searching for new managers.

Spurs’ chances of landing the ‘outstanding’ Nagelsmann have seemingly taken a massive hit, but it remains to be seen whether or not the German will be convinced on Chelsea’s project.

Daniel Levy is facing a crucial few months ahead as he bids to land the right manager, secure Harry Kane’s future and sort out Fabio Paratici’s situation at the club following his worldwide ban.

