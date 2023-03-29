Report: 'Outstanding' manager thinks he'd be going backwards if he ends up in charge of Tottenham











Julian Nagelsmann is one of Tottenham’s top managerial targets as they look for a replacement for Antonio Conte, but it sounds as though he isn’t too sold on Spurs as a club.

Dean Jones has stated that the German would indeed be keen to manage Spurs, but Nagelsmann is reportedly well aware that this wouldn’t be the best move of his career.

Indeed, according to talkSPORT, Nagelsmann believes he would be taking a backwards step in his career if he were to end up in charge of Spurs.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

There’s no nice way to say this, but he’s right.

With all due respect to Tottenham, going from managing Bayern Munich to managing Spurs is a backwards step, there are no two ways about it.

Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They’ve won the league title every year for the past 10 years and have picked up two Champions League trophies during that time too.

Of course, no Tottenham fan will need reminding that Spurs haven’t won a single trophy during that period.

To put it bluntly, Nagelsmann would be taking a backwards step if he were to join Spurs, but, in all honesty, he’s unlikely to take a forwards step from this point.

He’s just been sacked – which is bound to cause his stock to drop, and in all honesty, there are only a couple of clubs in world football that would be seen as a certifiable step up from Bayern in any case – Real Madrid and Barcelona, and even then you could make arguments to counter those points.

Just because Nagelsmann thinks that Spurs would be a step down doesn’t necessarily mean that the ‘outstanding’ manager won’t take the job.

He’ll be well aware of his current situation after being sacked by Bayern and he probably knows he’ll have to take a step backwards in his next job, and that could well mean he ends up at Spurs.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

