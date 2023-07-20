Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was impressed by Greek star Kostas Tsimikas last night.

Liverpool ran out 4-2 winners against German side Karlsruher and Klopp spoke to the press after the game.

It was an experimental evening for Jurgen Klopp as he used Liverpool’s latest pre-season game to test out plenty of ideas.

He was very pleased to see Dominik Szoboszlai thrive in a midfield role, especially given the expected transfer business at the club.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both potentially on their way out, the Hungarian will be a very useful asset in a slightly deeper role.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold continued to drift into midfield while he was on the pitch, but another full-back was also given that responsibility.

Kostas Tsimikas played in midfield in the second-half for Liverpool and Klopp was delighted with his impact.

The £12m defender is normally seen bombing down the left-hand side but impressed in his new role.

He lined up alongside a never-before-seen youngster who also caught the eye.

Klopp pleased with Liverpool star Tsimikas in new role

Speaking about his midfield set-up in the second-half, Klopp said: “James [McConnell] on six together with Kosti [Tsimikas], honestly, it’s a pure joy, the boy never played that position before in his life. Yeah, last line, good. Good.”

There were suggestions earlier in the year that Tsimikas could potentially move on this summer.

Those have died down in recent months and Tsimikas has already been showing Klopp why he should be keeping him at Liverpool.

The Greek international has exclusively played on the left throughout his career but has the attributes to function in a holding midfield role.

He’s very comfortable on the ball and reads the game well, essential skills for a number six.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With Alexander-Arnold drifting into midfielder off the right, Tsimikas has shown he could do a similar job from the left.

James McConnell was the man asked to play alongside Tsimikas last night and will be pleased that Klopp enjoyed his performance.

The 18-year-old is typically an attacking midfielder but looked good in a deeper role.

It will be interesting to see if either player is deployed in those positions again throughout pre-season.