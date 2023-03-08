Liverpool fan favourite Kostas Tsimikas now likely to leave the club this summer











Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas now looks likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

A report from Football Transfers has suggested that the Greek international is one of several senior players who could be on their way out.

Kostas Tsimikas was signed by Jurgen Klopp three seasons ago from Olympiacos for £11.75m.

The 26-year-old was far from a household name in the Premier League before his arrival.

However, he had played Tottenham, Arsenal and Burnley in various European competitions.

Tsimikas quickly endeared himself to Liverpool’s fanbase, becoming known as the Greek Scouser.

He has acted as back-up to Andy Robertson throughout his time at the club, but made some vital contributions.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Most famously, he scored the winning penalty against Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final.

The left-back has proven to be a brilliant deputy to Robertson, and has 12 assists in his 54 appearances.

However, it now looks like Tsimikas is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

His contract doesn’t expire until 2025, but Liverpool may believe they can recoup a significant fee for the Greek international.

Tsimikas now likely to leave Liverpool

The report from Football Transfers outlines a number of Liverpool players who could be on the moves.

‘In terms of the aforementioned outgoings. Those earmarked for a probable move include Caoimhin Kelleher, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Nat Phillips, who is currently being watched by Hertha Berlin.’

It was only last week that Sky pundit Darren Ambrose described Tsimikas’s performance against Wolves as ‘absolutely brilliant’.

Liverpool don’t have another natural left-back in the senior side, and no academy stands out as a potential replacement.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s likely that if Tsimikas does leave Liverpool, they will need to dip into the transfer market to replace him.

Finding a player who would be happy to potentially play second fiddle to Robertson but still be good enough to step up if required may prove difficult.

Bringing in a young left-back may make sense, but could end up being an expensive outlay.

With other priorities in the squad to concentrate on first, replacing a back-up left-back doesn’t seem like brilliant business.

It will be interesting to see if this really is the Greek Scouser’s last season on Merseyside.

