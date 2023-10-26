Jurgen Klopp calls up ‘superb’ 18-year-old Liverpool youngster to first-team training

Youngster Calum Scanlon has been spotted in Liverpool first-team training ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash against Toulouse.

The club have shared some pictures of the squad working behind the scenes as they look to maintain their 100% record in the competition.

After wins against LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise mean the Reds will all but guarantee their place in the knockout stages if they win tonight.

However, Jurgen Klopp faces one big call in defence this evening.

The German confirmed that defender Andy Robertson has had surgery after picking up a shoulder injury on international duty.

Kostas Tsimikas deputised at the weekend against Everton although Klopp has admitted he won’t be able to play every game in the Scot’s absence.

Liverpool will therefore need to look to the academy for potential options and have called up Calum Scanlon to training to take a closer look at the 18-year-old.

The ‘superb’ left-sided player can play at left-back or further up the pitch.

He’s competing with Luke Chambers for a potential start tonight who has been training up against Mohamed Salah to hone his craft.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can earn a comfortable victory tonight to take the pressure off their next three European games.

With their schedule set to ramp up after the upcoming international break, he will want to use Liverpool’s midweek fixtures to rest his key players.

Another youngster, Trey Nyoni, was also called up ahead of this match suggesting Klopp is already thinking about rotating his squad.

At this time, Chambers seems like the more likely player to give Tsimikas a rest over the coming weeks.

He made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this summer, coming on as a late substitute against Leicester City.

Klopp calling Scanlon up to Liverpool training will keep the pressure on the 19-year-old and the teenager offers a more attacking option than his fellow academy graduate.

The German also has other players in the senior squad who could give Tsimikas a rest if he needs it.

Joe Gomez is versatile enough to play on the left and Luis Diaz even stepped in for a short while against Everton to play a more defensive role.