Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp kept testing young defender Luke Chambers against Mohamed Salah in training last season.

In a report from The Athletic, Liverpool’s potential left-back options for the next few weeks were being analysed.

One of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players has been ruled out for the foreseeable future, putting more pressure on his squad.

Andy Robertson picked up a shoulder injury while on international duty that is going to rule him out for some time.

Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas was drafted in against Everton and although he did well, Klopp has admitted he won’t be able to play every match.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It means Joe Gomez could be asked to switch flanks, or Liverpool could look towards their academy to fill the gap.

Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon have both featured in matchday squads this season, with the former making his debut in the Carabao Cup against Leicester last month.

Chambers could play a bigger role under Klopp in the next few weeks and he made sure last season he was up to the task by playing him against Mohamed Salah in training.

There are few right-wingers in world football that are more difficult to stop than the Egyptian.

The 19-year-old appears to have sufficiently impressed though as he aims to make his mark in the first team over the coming weeks and months.

Klopp made Chambers face Salah in training

The teenager was part of Liverpool’s senior squad in training for the first half of last season before joining Kilmarnock on loan.

There was indecision at the club about whether to let him leave as Klopp was so keen to see how Chambers would fare up against Salah ‘on a daily basis’.

Chambers played 16 games in Scotland before returning to Anfield and did so well that the club wanted to re-sign him for this season.

He was on the radar of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen this summer too but a move never materialised.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With Liverpool competing in the Carabao Cup and Europa League over the next few months, it feels like it’s only a matter of time until Chambers or Scanlon are handed a full debut.

It would be a huge moment in either of their careers and could propel them into the first team set-up like a certain Trent Alexander-Arnold a few years ago.