‘That’s clear’: Jurgen Klopp says 27-year-old will not be starting every game for Liverpool now

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Kostas Tsimikas will not be starting every game for the club despite the injury to Andy Robertson.

Liverpool’s star left-back Andy Robertson suffered a shoulder injury whilst playing for Scotland over the international break and was sent back to the Premier League club following the injury.

The defender has had some top performances in the Premier League this season and was a standout player in the 3-1 victory over Wolves.

Now, it looks like Robertson could be injured for the foreseeable. Jurgen Klopp will have to use his squad, and whilst many expected Kostas Tsimikas to be the answer, the manager emphasised in his recent press conference that multiple players could fill in for Robertson.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool have a huge game this weekend against Merseyside rivals Everton. After drawing their last match, the Reds will need to bounce back with a win.

It is a huge game for Robertson to be missing but Klopp seems to be very pleased with the other options he has.

Speaking in his press conference about Robertson’s injury, Klopp said: “Thank God it’s not just Kostas who can step in. Joe Gomez, Luke Chambers can both step in. We have young players training during int’l breaks, the young kids show up, lots of talent and we need options, that’s clear. KT is experienced but he cannot play all.”

Time and time again Tsimikas has proven that he is happy to be cover and fill in when needed, and this is the exact type of player Klopp needs in his squad.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has been good when called into action so you would expect him to get the nod on the weekend over the other options.

With the Greek international the only natural left-back available in the senior team, you would expect him to feature the most. With Liverpool having so many fixtures it is understandable for Klopp to stress the need to rotate on occasions.