Jurgen Klopp calls up teenager with ‘beautiful balance’ to first-team Liverpool training

Liverpool are back in action tomorrow as they look to continue their excellent form by beating Toulouse in the Europa League.

The Reds have made a fast start to life in the Premier League this term as Jurgen Klopp’s new midfield signings settle in quickly. Results have been good, and there is a good feeling around Anfield.

Of course, Europa League clashes must be managed carefully and Klopp will be looking to perhaps utilise members of his squad who maybe don’t feature so much.

Indeed, looking at the latest training clips, some youngsters might get a chance too, including a certain teenager, Trey Nyoni.

Liverpool call up Trey Nyoni to first-team training

Nyoni is hot property at Anfield and has apparently already impressed since he moved from Leicester City in the summer.

And in a video shared by journalist Neil Jones of the training session today ahead of the game with Toulouse, Nyoni can be seen involved with the first-team squad.

The 16-year-old’s rise to the first-team picture shows his quality and also the trust Jurgen Klopp already has in his ability.

Whether or not he features against the French side tomorrow, remains to be seen.

Nyoni a real talent

You don’t get to be in and around the Liverpool first-team at 16 if you’re not something a bit special.

Nyoni is clearly a player the Reds see a big future in and the fact he’s already getting involved suggests there’s a big future for him.

16 is no age to be getting into the first-team and if he does feature tomorrow, then it will show just how much the Reds think of him already.

Liverpool have a rich history of bringing talent through and Nyoni, who has been described as having ‘beautiful balance’ could well be the next big star to emerge.