Jurgen Klopp adds 'best midfielder in the world' to Liverpool's transfer shortlist - journalist











Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Reds ended the campaign with a 4-4 draw against Southampton yesterday in a game that didn’t really mean anything to either side. Jurgen Klopp‘s men had already missed out on the top four and the Saints’ fate was sealed too.

The focus is now on next season and how Liverpool can use the transfer market to strengthen their squad. Rudy Galletti has claimed on GiveMeSport that Milinkovic-Savic is the latest name on Klopp’s wish list.

Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their transfer wish list

It is no secret that Liverpool‘s key area to strengthen this summer is their midfield.

The Reds were long linked with a move to sign Jude Bellingham, but it’s almost certain now that the Englishman will not be moving to Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister looks like the first player who will be coming in, but there are now doubts over Mason Mount’s transfer – he reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United instead.

Liverpool need another midfielder, and Galletti has claimed that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be an option.

He said: “Liverpool want to be competitive again in the Premier League and for this reason, one of the main targets of the next summer transfer market is to strengthen the midfield.

“And yes it’s true, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is among the names in the list.

“His contract will expire in 2024 and Lazio, to avoid losing him as a free agent next year, will have to sell him in the summer.”

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The best midfielder in the world

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been unbelievable for Lazio over the last few years.

The Serbian has been up there with the best players in the Serie A over the last four years. He has scored 38 goals and provided 39 assists in that period, which is an outrageous return for a central midfielder.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito branded him as ‘the best midfielder in the world‘ during the World Cup, while the 28-year-old has also been hailed as a better midfielder than Paul Pogba by his agent, Mateja Kezman.

Milinkovic-Savic is almost certain to leave Lazio this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool will make a bid to sign him in the coming weeks.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

