Report: Arsenal's stance on signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if they win the Premier League











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer.

The Gunners are almost guaranteed to sign at least one new midfielder before the start of next season. It is their priority, and they’ve been linked with plenty of top names who play in the middle of the park.

Milinkovic-Savic, who will enter the final year of his contract in July, is one of them.

Arsenal could sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a ‘gift’ to themselves

Gazzetta Dello Sport have once again linked Milinkovic-Savic with a move to Arsenal this week.

The Serbian will have just 12 months left on his contract this summer. There is no indication that he will extend his deal with Lazio, and that has made him a wanted man.

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Milinkovic-Savic for a while now. Reports revealed they made him an offer last summer, but the midfielder rejected the move. Now, however, he is apparently ready to join them.

The report this week claims that Arsenal want to sign Milinkovic-Savic as a ‘gift’ to themselves if they end the season as the Premier League champions.

However, the Gunners are set to face competition from AC Milan, Juventus, Newcastle and West Ham United for his signature in this summer’s transfer window.

He’s better than Paul Pogba

Milinkovic-Savic is represented by Chelsea old-boy Mateja Kezmen.

The Serbian football agent has always been a big fan of Milinkovic-Savic, so much so that he once claimed his client is better than France’s World Cup winner, Paul Pogba.

He said back in 2018, as quoted by The Daily Mail: “When Sergej came to Italy, he was compared with Pogba, because at that moment it was probably the easiest comparison to make in terms of characteristics.

“I do really respect Pogba, let’s be clear, and other linkers who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better quality than Pogba.”

