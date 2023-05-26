Fabrizio Romano confirms Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool deal is now close











Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to once again suggest Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentinian midfielder will be on his way out of the AMEX after three years and Romano has taken to social media to suggest Mac Allister will wave goodbye to the fans this weekend.

In the tweet, Romano suggests a move to Liverpool is close, with just final details to be sorted now.

The Reds are expected to pay as much as £70m to sign the impressive Seagulls midfielder.

Liverpool to sign Alexis Mac Allister

The Reds have been linked with a host of midfielders already heading into this summer. But with Mac Allister it seems they are moving quickly to get the deal over the line.

Mac Allister has been outstanding for Brighton and will surely relish the challenge of playing for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, will be delighted to see FSG and his transfer team act so quickly here. Mac Allister is just what he needs in the middle and he’s a welcome start to what should be a busy window.

Brighton could also lose Moises Caicedo this summer. The Ecuadorian has been a revelation himself and Arsenal are expected to come knocking for his services again.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A serious player

World Cup winners are few and far between but it seems Liverpool are getting their hands on one now. Mac Allister was good over in Qatar and the step up in expectation shouldn’t faze him at Anfield.

Ahead of a big summer, it seemed vital that Liverpool made a fast start to the window and it seems they’ve done just that.

Mac Allister will be just fine in that midfield. For Liverpool fans, adding the Brighton star is just the start. They’ll expect even more players to be signed.